Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) is above average at 342.73x. The 36-month beta value for PANW is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 33 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PANW is $256.77, which is $33.81 above than the current price. The public float for PANW is 302.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.49% of that float. The average trading volume of PANW on August 07, 2023 was 6.00M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has seen a decline in its stock price by -8.06 in relation to its previous close of 237.45. However, the company has experienced a -12.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/12/23 that Palo Alto, Zscaler, and Cloudflare Stock Plunge on New Competition From Microsoft

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has experienced a -12.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.84% drop in the past month, and a 21.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.08% for PANW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.71% for PANW stock, with a simple moving average of 16.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PANW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PANW stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for PANW by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PANW in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $225 based on the research report published on May 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PANW Trading at -7.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.81%, as shares sank -11.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW fell by -12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.05. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 56.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from ZUK NIR, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $251.85 back on Aug 01. After this action, ZUK NIR now owns 1,594,898 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $9,066,538 using the latest closing price.

Paul Josh D., the Chief Accounting Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 250 shares at $249.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Paul Josh D. is holding 28,052 shares at $62,472 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.