NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has seen a -9.64% decrease in the past week, with a -23.14% drop in the past month, and a -42.35% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.13% for NRXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.84% for NRXP stock, with a simple moving average of -57.23% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NRXP is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NRXP is $5.33, which is $4.32 above the current price. The public float for NRXP is 51.17M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NRXP on August 07, 2023 was 388.30K shares.

NRXP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) has surged by 0.80 when compared to previous closing price of 0.35, but the company has seen a -9.64% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NRXP Trading at -28.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NRXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -22.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NRXP fell by -9.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3857. In addition, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -68.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NRXP starting from Willard Stephen H, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, Willard Stephen H now owns 50,000 shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $58,500 using the latest closing price.

VAN VOORHEES SETH, the CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc., purchase 30,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that VAN VOORHEES SETH is holding 46,337 shares at $33,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NRXP

Equity return is now at value -303.30, with -142.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.