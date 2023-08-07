Home  »  Trending   »  Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) Stock...

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s (NVOS) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, NVOS stock has gone down by -12.44%, with a monthly decline of -32.11% and a quarterly plunge of -45.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.41% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.30% for NVOS’s stock, with a -42.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 135.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.42% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of NVOS was 6.43M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has dropped by -12.27 compared to previous close of 0.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NVOS Trading at -29.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -33.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -14.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1164. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -54.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -81.67 for the present operating margin
  • +17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

