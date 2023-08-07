nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) Stock Faces 4.46% Weekly Volatility

The stock of nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) has seen a -16.45% decrease in the past week, with a -21.08% drop in the past month, and a 28.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.40% for LASR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.60% for LASR’s stock, with a 0.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) by analysts is $18.50, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for LASR is 43.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of LASR was 241.93K shares.

LASR) stock’s latest price update

nLIGHT Inc. (NASDAQ: LASR)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.44 in comparison to its previous close of 13.51, however, the company has experienced a -16.45% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LASR Trading at -19.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LASR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -20.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LASR fell by -16.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.38. In addition, nLIGHT Inc. saw 16.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LASR starting from Nias James, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $14.76 back on Jun 14. After this action, Nias James now owns 48,124 shares of nLIGHT Inc., valued at $14,760 using the latest closing price.

Nias James, the Chief Accounting Officer of nLIGHT Inc., sale 975 shares at $10.54 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Nias James is holding 43,303 shares at $10,276 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LASR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.16 for the present operating margin

+21.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for nLIGHT Inc. stands at -22.55. The total capital return value is set at -16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.18. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with -16.00 for asset returns.

Based on nLIGHT Inc. (LASR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.45. Total debt to assets is 4.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

To sum up, nLIGHT Inc. (LASR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.