New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) is above average at 10.65x. The 36-month beta value for NYCB is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NYCB is $15.34, which is $1.9 above than the current price. The public float for NYCB is 713.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.91% of that float. The average trading volume of NYCB on August 07, 2023 was 10.96M shares.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.18 in relation to its previous close of 13.60. However, the company has experienced a -1.61% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NYCB’s Market Performance

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has seen a -1.61% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 19.68% gain in the past month and a 41.47% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for NYCB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.67% for NYCB’s stock, with a 38.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYCB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYCB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NYCB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NYCB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $16 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NYCB Trading at 17.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.44%, as shares surge +18.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYCB fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.47. In addition, New York Community Bancorp Inc. saw 56.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYCB starting from Davis Reginald E, who sale 4,600 shares at the price of $9.97 back on Feb 07. After this action, Davis Reginald E now owns 123,033 shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc., valued at $45,863 using the latest closing price.

Rosenfeld Ronald A., the Director of New York Community Bancorp Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $24.57 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that Rosenfeld Ronald A. is holding 30,800 shares at $756,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYCB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.62 for the present operating margin

The net margin for New York Community Bancorp Inc. stands at +27.52. The total capital return value is set at 3.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.21. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB), the company’s capital structure generated 243.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.86. Total debt to assets is 23.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.