Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NIR is -0.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) is $5.00, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for NIR is 21.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.46% of that float. On August 07, 2023, NIR’s average trading volume was 550.95K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NIR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) has decreased by -14.04 when compared to last closing price of 1.14.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -35.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NIR’s Market Performance

NIR’s stock has fallen by -35.53% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.09% and a quarterly drop of -57.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.03% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.01% for Near Intelligence Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -39.09% for NIR’s stock, with a -85.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIR Trading at -41.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.03%, as shares sank -45.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIR fell by -35.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5680. In addition, Near Intelligence Inc. saw -90.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NIR starting from Petralia Kathryn, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.98 back on May 25. After this action, Petralia Kathryn now owns 30,000 shares of Near Intelligence Inc., valued at $19,800 using the latest closing price.

Greene Mark N, the Director of Near Intelligence Inc., purchase 21,277 shares at $2.00 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Greene Mark N is holding 26,532 shares at $42,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NIR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.