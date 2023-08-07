Navigating the Volatility of PaySign Inc.’s (PAYS) Stock

In the past week, PAYS stock has gone down by -3.55%, with a monthly decline of -18.80% and a quarterly plunge of -43.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for PaySign Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.70% for PAYS’s stock, with a -35.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) Right Now?

PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 86.36x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.00.

The public float for PAYS is 32.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYS on August 07, 2023 was 212.42K shares.

PAYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PaySign Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) has increased by 6.74 when compared to last closing price of 1.78.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYS stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for PAYS by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PAYS in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $4 based on the research report published on March 30, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PAYS Trading at -19.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -19.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYS fell by -3.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0580. In addition, PaySign Inc. saw -26.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYS starting from Newcomer Mark, who sale 17,793 shares at the price of $1.82 back on Aug 02. After this action, Newcomer Mark now owns 9,493,106 shares of PaySign Inc., valued at $32,296 using the latest closing price.

Baker Jeffery Bradford, the Chief Financial Officer of PaySign Inc., sale 8,701 shares at $1.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Baker Jeffery Bradford is holding 136,832 shares at $15,793 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.91 for the present operating margin

+47.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PaySign Inc. stands at +2.70. Equity return is now at value 7.70, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PaySign Inc. (PAYS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.