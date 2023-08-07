Navigating the Volatility of Landsea Homes Corporation’s (LSEA) Stock

In the past week, LSEA stock has gone up by 25.03%, with a monthly gain of 26.06% and a quarterly surge of 109.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.57% for Landsea Homes Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.24% for LSEA’s stock, with a 81.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) Right Now?

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) is $14.00, which is $1.81 above the current market price. The public float for LSEA is 15.00M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSEA on August 07, 2023 was 162.14K shares.

LSEA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ: LSEA) has increased by 9.72 when compared to last closing price of 11.11.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSEA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSEA stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for LSEA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for LSEA in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $16 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSEA Trading at 37.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.28% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.94%, as shares surge +25.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSEA rose by +25.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +150.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.26. In addition, Landsea Homes Corporation saw 133.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSEA starting from LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP, who sale 443,478 shares at the price of $7.50 back on Jun 21. After this action, LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP now owns 19,740,729 shares of Landsea Homes Corporation, valued at $3,326,085 using the latest closing price.

LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP, the 10% Owner of Landsea Homes Corporation, sale 2,956,522 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that LANDSEA HOLDINGS CORP is holding 20,184,207 shares at $22,173,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSEA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.55 for the present operating margin

+19.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Landsea Homes Corporation stands at +4.97. The total capital return value is set at 9.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59. Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 5.00 for asset returns.

Based on Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA), the company’s capital structure generated 79.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.31. Total debt to assets is 35.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 201.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.