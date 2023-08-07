Morgan Stanley (MS) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is 15.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MS is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Morgan Stanley (MS) is $98.29, which is $9.5 above the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.28B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On August 07, 2023, MS’s average trading volume was 7.39M shares.

MS) stock’s latest price update

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.39 in relation to its previous close of 89.14. However, the company has experienced a -3.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that Bank Capital Rules Could Hit Wealth Managers Such as Morgan Stanley

MS’s Market Performance

Morgan Stanley (MS) has experienced a -3.04% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.55% rise in the past month, and a 7.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.88% for MS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.16% for MS’s stock, with a 0.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for MS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MS in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $94 based on the research report published on July 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MS Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.11. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 4.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from GORMAN JAMES P, who sale 125,000 shares at the price of $95.19 back on Jul 24. After this action, GORMAN JAMES P now owns 1,011,345 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $11,898,812 using the latest closing price.

PICK EDWARD N, the Co-President/Head of IS of Morgan Stanley, sale 100,000 shares at $94.33 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that PICK EDWARD N is holding 604,845 shares at $9,433,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Morgan Stanley (MS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.