Missfresh Limited (MF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 0.02x. and a 36-month beta value of -1.05. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Missfresh Limited (MF) by analysts is $26.66, which is $124.02 above the current market price. The public float for MF is 6.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of MF was 437.54K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MF) stock’s latest price update

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ: MF)’s stock price has plunge by 284.54relation to previous closing price of 0.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 286.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/01/22 that Missfresh Highlights Troubles Facing Chinese Online Grocers

MF’s Market Performance

Missfresh Limited (MF) has seen a 286.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 287.55% gain in the past month and a 202.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 50.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.37% for MF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 288.54% for MF’s stock, with a 53.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MF stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MF in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $7.08 based on the research report published on November 22, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

MF Trading at 266.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 50.64%, as shares surge +303.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +204.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MF rose by +286.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5840. In addition, Missfresh Limited saw 11.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-55.55 for the present operating margin

+11.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Missfresh Limited stands at -59.95.

The receivables turnover for the company is 68.18 and the total asset turnover is 2.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Missfresh Limited (MF) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.