Meta Materials Inc.’s (MMAT) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has gone down by -6.40% for the week, with a 24.25% rise in the past month and a 11.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.62% for MMAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.46% for MMAT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -67.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is $1.35, which is $1.12 above the current market price. The public float for MMAT is 341.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MMAT on August 07, 2023 was 7.40M shares.

MMAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) has dropped by -3.08 compared to previous close of 0.24. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/29/21 that The Wrong Meta Stock Surged After Facebook’s Name Change. Just Don’t Call It a Mistake.

MMAT Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MMAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.33%, as shares surge +21.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MMAT fell by -7.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2165. In addition, Meta Materials Inc. saw -80.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MMAT starting from RICE KENNETH L JR, who sale 18,454 shares at the price of $0.63 back on Mar 13. After this action, RICE KENNETH L JR now owns 21,103 shares of Meta Materials Inc., valued at $11,626 using the latest closing price.

Waldern Jonathan, the Chief Technology Officer of Meta Materials Inc., sale 17,372 shares at $0.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Waldern Jonathan is holding 14,274 shares at $10,944 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MMAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.31 for the present operating margin

-36.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Meta Materials Inc. stands at -775.50. Equity return is now at value -20.40, with -17.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.