Match Group Inc. (MTCH) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, MTCH stock has gone down by -3.88%, with a monthly gain of 6.56% and a quarterly surge of 30.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.53% for Match Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for MTCH’s stock, with a 4.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) is above average at 42.27x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.10.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Match Group Inc. (MTCH) is $56.86, which is $12.57 above the current market price. The public float for MTCH is 276.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.85% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MTCH on August 07, 2023 was 5.20M shares.

MTCH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH) has decreased by -5.05 when compared to last closing price of 46.16.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.88% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/14/23 that Match Group Is ‘Swiping Right on Value.’

Analysts’ Opinion of MTCH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTCH stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for MTCH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MTCH in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $60 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MTCH Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTCH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTCH fell by -3.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.92. In addition, Match Group Inc. saw 5.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTCH starting from Sine Jared F., who sale 500 shares at the price of $45.66 back on Aug 01. After this action, Sine Jared F. now owns 32,185 shares of Match Group Inc., valued at $22,830 using the latest closing price.

Sine Jared F., the Chief Bus. Affairs & Leg. Off. of Match Group Inc., sale 500 shares at $41.89 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Sine Jared F. is holding 32,685 shares at $20,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTCH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.15 for the present operating margin

+57.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Match Group Inc. stands at +11.42. The total capital return value is set at 13.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.59.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Match Group Inc. (MTCH) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.