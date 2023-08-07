Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.94 in relation to its previous close of 19.22. However, the company has experienced a -2.41% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/09/22 that Enphase Energy, Chipotle, Peloton, Uber: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE: MFC) is 8.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MFC is 1.11. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) is $21.86, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for MFC is 1.83B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.59% of that float. On August 07, 2023, MFC’s average trading volume was 3.26M shares.

MFC’s Market Performance

MFC’s stock has seen a -2.41% decrease for the week, with a 5.49% rise in the past month and a 0.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for Manulife Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.47% for MFC stock, with a simple moving average of 4.31% for the last 200 days.

MFC Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +4.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MFC fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.35. In addition, Manulife Financial Corporation saw 8.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.35 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Manulife Financial Corporation stands at +45.89. The total capital return value is set at 15.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.52. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), the company’s capital structure generated 22.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.06. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.