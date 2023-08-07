Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) Stock Showcases 28.99% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has seen a 42.57% increase in the past week, with a 44.67% gain in the past month, and a -37.91% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 64.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 21.01% for LTRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.99% for LTRY’s stock, with a -15.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LTRY is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) is $14.00, The public float for LTRY is 22.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.58% of that float. On August 07, 2023, LTRY’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

LTRY) stock’s latest price update

Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY)’s stock price has dropped by -20.17 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 42.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LTRY Trading at 38.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LTRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 21.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 64.34%, as shares surge +42.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LTRY rose by +42.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2252. In addition, Lottery.com Inc. saw 61.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LTRY starting from ALD Holdings Group, LLC, who sale 2,500,000 shares at the price of $0.34 back on May 23. After this action, ALD Holdings Group, LLC now owns 1,489,484 shares of Lottery.com Inc., valued at $850,000 using the latest closing price.

Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd., the 10% Owner of Lottery.com Inc., sale 2,500,000 shares at $0.34 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Woodford Eurasia Assets Ltd. is holding 10,118,257 shares at $850,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LTRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-816.93 for the present operating margin

-593.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lottery.com Inc. stands at -885.13.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.16.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lottery.com Inc. (LTRY) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.