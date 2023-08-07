Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock (LSXMA): A Technical Analysis

Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock (LSXMA) is $42.00, which is $21.57 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMA is 94.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSXMA on August 07, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

LSXMA) stock’s latest price update

Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock (NASDAQ: LSXMA) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -28.33 compared to its previous closing price of 32.93. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMA’s Market Performance

Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock (LSXMA) has seen a -26.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.14% decline in the past month and a -12.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.05% for LSXMA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.82% for LSXMA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -31.51% for the last 200 days.

LSXMA Trading at -24.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.12%, as shares sank -29.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMA fell by -26.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.65. In addition, Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock saw -39.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMA starting from GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $39.96 back on Jul 07. After this action, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL now owns 1,010 shares of Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock, valued at $19,980 using the latest closing price.

ROSENTHALER ALBERT E, the Chief Corp. Dev. Officer of Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock, sale 5,882 shares at $73.79 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that ROSENTHALER ALBERT E is holding 72,644 shares at $434,047 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LSXMA

Equity return is now at value 13.70, with 3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Liberty Media Corporation Series A Liberty SiriusXM Common Stock (LSXMA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.