Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) Stock Observes -55.43% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has seen a 11.14% increase in the past week, with a 16.90% gain in the past month, and a -34.30% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.23% for LEXX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.91% for LEXX’s stock, with a -55.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for LEXX is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LEXX is $7.00, which is $6.1 above than the current price. The public float for LEXX is 6.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.12% of that float. The average trading volume of LEXX on August 07, 2023 was 185.94K shares.

LEXX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) has jumped by 7.03 compared to previous close of 0.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEXX Trading at 16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEXX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.61%, as shares surge +18.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEXX rose by +11.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8186. In addition, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. saw -63.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEXX starting from TURKEL CATHERINE C., who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $2.84 back on Feb 09. After this action, TURKEL CATHERINE C. now owns 1,500 shares of Lexaria Bioscience Corp., valued at $4,267 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEXX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2545.39 for the present operating margin

+18.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lexaria Bioscience Corp. stands at -2846.28. The total capital return value is set at -62.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.35. Equity return is now at value -116.90, with -114.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.62. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.96.

Conclusion

In summary, Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (LEXX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.