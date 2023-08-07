Kidpik Corp.’s (PIK) Stock: A 3.85% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has seen a 16.46% increase in the past week, with a -9.22% drop in the past month, and a 1.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for PIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for PIK’s stock, with a -11.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is $3.00, The public float for PIK is 1.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIK on August 07, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

PIK) stock’s latest price update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PIK Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.42%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +16.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6704. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw 0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-47.48 for the present operating margin

+27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -46.21. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.