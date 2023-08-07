Home  »  Trending   »  Kidpik Corp.’s (PIK) Stock: A 3.85% Simple M...

Kidpik Corp.’s (PIK) Stock: A 3.85% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has seen a 16.46% increase in the past week, with a -9.22% drop in the past month, and a 1.11% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 35.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.91% for PIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.85% for PIK’s stock, with a -11.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 3.62. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kidpik Corp. (PIK) is $3.00, The public float for PIK is 1.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PIK on August 07, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

PIK) stock’s latest price update

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ: PIK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.89 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

PIK Trading at 1.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 35.42%, as shares sank -6.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIK rose by +16.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6704. In addition, Kidpik Corp. saw 0.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -47.48 for the present operating margin
  • +27.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kidpik Corp. stands at -46.21. Equity return is now at value -80.70, with -46.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.31.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kidpik Corp. (PIK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​