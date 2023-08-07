KeyCorp (KEY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.00 compared to its previous closing price of 12.04. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/24/23 that Banks Are Going on a Diet

Is It Worth Investing in KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) Right Now?

KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for KEY is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KEY is $12.88, which is $1.01 above the current market price. The public float for KEY is 932.17M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.54% of that float. The average trading volume for KEY on August 07, 2023 was 21.30M shares.

KEY’s Market Performance

KEY stock saw an increase of -5.17% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 26.41% and a quarterly increase of 33.48%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.85% for KeyCorp (KEY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.08% for KEY’s stock, with a -17.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KEY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KEY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $13.50 based on the research report published on August 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KEY Trading at 14.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +24.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEY fell by -5.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.35. In addition, KeyCorp saw -31.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEY starting from Brady Amy G., who sale 12,627 shares at the price of $9.92 back on May 26. After this action, Brady Amy G. now owns 94,106 shares of KeyCorp, valued at $125,260 using the latest closing price.

Brady Amy G., the Chief Information Officer of KeyCorp, sale 12,388 shares at $10.11 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Brady Amy G. is holding 106,733 shares at $125,243 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for KeyCorp stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 6.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.33. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Based on KeyCorp (KEY), the company’s capital structure generated 218.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.58. Total debt to assets is 15.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 180.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, KeyCorp (KEY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.