Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.97 in relation to its previous close of 33.93. However, the company has experienced a -0.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 07/06/23 that Keurig Dr Pepper Lands Upgrade. It’s ‘Ready To Regain Its Pop.’

Is It Worth Investing in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) Right Now?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) by analysts is $38.45, which is $4.76 above the current market price. The public float for KDP is 953.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of KDP was 9.77M shares.

KDP’s Market Performance

KDP’s stock has seen a -0.94% decrease for the week, with a 4.35% rise in the past month and a 3.42% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.45% for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for KDP’s stock, with a -3.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDP stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KDP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDP in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on July 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KDP Trading at 5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +5.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDP fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.62. In addition, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. saw -5.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDP starting from Rotem-Wildeman Karin, who purchase 5,884 shares at the price of $34.00 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rotem-Wildeman Karin now owns 62,398 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., valued at $200,056 using the latest closing price.

Rotem-Wildeman Karin, the Chief R&D Officer of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., purchase 47,000 shares at $34.37 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Rotem-Wildeman Karin is holding 56,514 shares at $1,615,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.03 for the present operating margin

+48.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stands at +10.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.81. Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 3.10 for asset returns.

Based on Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), the company’s capital structure generated 54.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 26.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.