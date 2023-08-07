Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for JOBY is 2.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for JOBY is $8.33, which is $0.85 above the current price. The public float for JOBY is 407.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of JOBY on August 07, 2023 was 10.42M shares.

The stock price of Joby Aviation Inc. (NYSE: JOBY) has plunged by -2.51 when compared to previous closing price of 8.16, but the company has seen a -11.12% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/11/22 that Joby Aviation, Delta, Plan Home-to-Airport Flights. The Start-Up’s Stock is Soaring.

JOBY’s Market Performance

JOBY’s stock has fallen by -11.12% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.61% and a quarterly rise of 77.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Joby Aviation Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.40% for JOBY’s stock, with a 55.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOBY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOBY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for JOBY by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for JOBY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $6 based on the research report published on July 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JOBY Trading at 0.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.05%, as shares sank -21.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOBY fell by -11.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +83.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.87. In addition, Joby Aviation Inc. saw 137.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOBY starting from DeHoff Kate, who sale 10,432 shares at the price of $9.95 back on Jul 14. After this action, DeHoff Kate now owns 155,885 shares of Joby Aviation Inc., valued at $103,798 using the latest closing price.

Allison Eric, the Head of Product of Joby Aviation Inc., sale 21,101 shares at $10.70 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that Allison Eric is holding 336,017 shares at $225,781 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOBY

The total capital return value is set at -31.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.59.

Based on Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.29. Total debt to assets is 2.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 35.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Joby Aviation Inc. (JOBY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.