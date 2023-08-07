INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO)’s stock price has dropped by -36.71 in relation to previous closing price of 3.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -56.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in INVO Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: INVO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for INVO is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for INVO is $60.00, which is $18.0 above the current market price. The public float for INVO is 0.78M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.86% of that float. The average trading volume for INVO on August 07, 2023 was 213.17K shares.

INVO’s Market Performance

The stock of INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has seen a -56.43% decrease in the past week, with a -44.44% drop in the past month, and a -71.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 42.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.23% for INVO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -45.13% for INVO’s stock, with a -81.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INVO Trading at -50.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.57%, as shares sank -47.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INVO fell by -56.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -91.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, INVO Bioscience Inc. saw -76.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1292.45 for the present operating margin

+27.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for INVO Bioscience Inc. stands at -1324.81.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, INVO Bioscience Inc. (INVO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.