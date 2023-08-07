inTEST Corporation (INTT) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.02x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for inTEST Corporation (INTT) by analysts is $27.00, which is $8.38 above the current market price. The public float for INTT is 10.53M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.83% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of INTT was 288.97K shares.

inTEST Corporation (AMEX: INTT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -10.00 compared to its previous closing price of 20.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INTT’s Market Performance

INTT’s stock has fallen by -14.82% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -20.53% and a quarterly drop of -2.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.75% for inTEST Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.49% for INTT’s stock, with a 12.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INTT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INTT stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for INTT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for INTT in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $20 based on the research report published on November 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

INTT Trading at -19.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares sank -21.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTT fell by -14.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +151.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.52. In addition, inTEST Corporation saw 80.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTT starting from DEWS JOSEPH W IV, who sale 11,250 shares at the price of $26.23 back on Jun 12. After this action, DEWS JOSEPH W IV now owns 85,350 shares of inTEST Corporation, valued at $295,088 using the latest closing price.

Nolen Scott Eric, the Division Pres-Process Tech of inTEST Corporation, sale 7,597 shares at $21.14 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Nolen Scott Eric is holding 23,249 shares at $160,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.18 for the present operating margin

+45.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for inTEST Corporation stands at +7.24. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.73. Equity return is now at value 13.40, with 7.80 for asset returns.

Based on inTEST Corporation (INTT), the company’s capital structure generated 34.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.72. Total debt to assets is 19.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.19 and the total asset turnover is 1.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, inTEST Corporation (INTT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.