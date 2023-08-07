Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 136.67x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for IAS is at 1.58. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IAS is $23.23, which is $8.06 above the current market price. The public float for IAS is 153.68M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for IAS on August 07, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

IAS) stock’s latest price update

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: IAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -19.44 compared to its previous closing price of 18.83. However, the company has seen a fall of -25.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/10/21 that Integral Ad Science Buys Ad-Tech Company Publica for $220 Million

IAS’s Market Performance

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has experienced a -25.34% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.39% drop in the past month, and a -4.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.07% for IAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.62% for IAS’s stock, with a 14.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAS stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for IAS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IAS in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $25 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAS Trading at -19.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.08%, as shares sank -10.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAS fell by -25.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +90.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.27. In addition, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. saw 72.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAS starting from VEP Group, LLC, who sale 5,220,000 shares at the price of $18.13 back on Jun 15. After this action, VEP Group, LLC now owns 77,660,001 shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., valued at $94,638,600 using the latest closing price.

Utzschneider Lisa, the Chief Executive Officer of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp., sale 35,310 shares at $17.67 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Utzschneider Lisa is holding 81,879 shares at $623,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAS

Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (IAS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.