Inpixon (INPX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.62. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Inpixon (INPX) by analysts is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 65.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of INPX was 9.24M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

INPX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has increased by 4.29 when compared to last closing price of 0.17.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -24.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INPX’s Market Performance

Inpixon (INPX) has seen a -24.37% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.11% decline in the past month and a -47.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.71% for INPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for INPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -84.63% for the last 200 days.

INPX Trading at -6.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.44%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX fell by -24.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1892. In addition, Inpixon saw -89.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-226.98 for the present operating margin

+43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -250.90, with -100.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, Inpixon (INPX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.