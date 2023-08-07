IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) is above average at 18.54x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.27.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IESC is 19.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.42% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of IESC on August 07, 2023 was 42.85K shares.

IESC) stock’s latest price update

IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC)’s stock price has gone rise by 14.84 in comparison to its previous close of 58.01, however, the company has experienced a 19.03% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IESC’s Market Performance

IESC’s stock has risen by 19.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.90% and a quarterly rise of 54.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for IES Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.17% for IESC’s stock, with a 55.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IESC Trading at 22.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IESC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 13.54% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares surge +22.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IESC rose by +19.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +117.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.47. In addition, IES Holdings Inc. saw 87.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IESC starting from Simmes Matthew J, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $53.76 back on Jun 16. After this action, Simmes Matthew J now owns 66,919 shares of IES Holdings Inc., valued at $107,525 using the latest closing price.

Petersen Alison M, the VP & Chief Accounting Officer of IES Holdings Inc., sale 9,221 shares at $52.51 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that Petersen Alison M is holding 3,406 shares at $484,182 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IESC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.59 for the present operating margin

+13.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for IES Holdings Inc. stands at +1.39. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.64.

Based on IES Holdings Inc. (IESC), the company’s capital structure generated 40.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.95. Total debt to assets is 15.38, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.04 and the total asset turnover is 2.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.