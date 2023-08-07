ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has increased by 29.10 when compared to last closing price of 7.01.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) Right Now?

ICZOOM Group Inc. (NASDAQ: IZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35x compared to its average ratio, Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for IZM is 2.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.78% of that float. The average trading volume for IZM on August 07, 2023 was 157.91K shares.

IZM’s Market Performance

IZM’s stock has seen a 16.03% increase for the week, with a 125.69% rise in the past month and a 168.55% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.49% for ICZOOM Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.84% for IZM’s stock, with a 127.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IZM Trading at 75.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.91% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, as shares surge +83.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +196.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IZM rose by +16.03%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, ICZOOM Group Inc. saw 173.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.21 for the present operating margin

+2.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICZOOM Group Inc. stands at +0.88. The total capital return value is set at 14.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.95.

Based on ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM), the company’s capital structure generated 119.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.50. Total debt to assets is 14.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.08.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.94 and the total asset turnover is 3.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ICZOOM Group Inc. (IZM) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.