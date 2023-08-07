Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) has decreased by -1.28 when compared to last closing price of 16.81.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) is above average at 15.58x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) is $20.32, which is $4.0 above the current market price. The public float for HST is 703.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HST on August 07, 2023 was 6.79M shares.

HST’s Market Performance

The stock of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has seen a -8.75% decrease in the past week, with a -3.38% drop in the past month, and a -4.16% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for HST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.13% for HST’s stock, with a simple moving average of -3.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HST stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for HST by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for HST in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $21 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

HST Trading at -3.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HST fell by -8.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.63. In addition, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. saw 3.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HST starting from RAKOWICH WALTER C, who sale 3,688 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Jun 05. After this action, RAKOWICH WALTER C now owns 58,616 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts Inc., valued at $64,443 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.45 for the present operating margin

+17.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. stands at +12.90. The total capital return value is set at 6.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.41. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST), the company’s capital structure generated 71.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.62. Total debt to assets is 38.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.83 and the total asset turnover is 0.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.