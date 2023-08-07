Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN)’s stock price has soared by 14.57 in relation to previous closing price of 9.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 10.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GDYN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) is $12.83, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for GDYN is 55.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GDYN on August 07, 2023 was 601.82K shares.

GDYN’s Market Performance

GDYN stock saw an increase of 10.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 15.63% and a quarterly increase of 0.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.63% for GDYN’s stock, with a 1.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDYN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDYN stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for GDYN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDYN in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $22 based on the research report published on March 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

GDYN Trading at 15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDYN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.72%, as shares surge +13.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDYN rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. saw 0.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDYN starting from Livschitz Leonard, who sale 74,296 shares at the price of $11.82 back on Mar 07. After this action, Livschitz Leonard now owns 3,274,136 shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., valued at $877,956 using the latest closing price.

CARNEY LLOYD, the Director of Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc., sale 60,000 shares at $12.55 during a trade that took place back on Nov 23, which means that CARNEY LLOYD is holding 648,709 shares at $753,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDYN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.77 for the present operating margin

+38.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. stands at -9.41. The total capital return value is set at -7.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.81.

Based on Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.19. Total debt to assets is 1.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.55. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Grid Dynamics Holdings Inc. (GDYN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.