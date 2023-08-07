Home  »  Companies   »  Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Down Despite Rec...

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) has decreased by -9.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is $1.85, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for GBNH is 18.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBNH on August 07, 2023 was 860.08K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH stock saw a decrease of -22.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 34.14% for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.06% for GBNH’s stock, with a -73.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -33.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.21%, as shares sank -41.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH fell by -22.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4453. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc. saw -79.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -42.60 for the present operating margin
  • -5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc. stands at -89.32. Equity return is now at value 454.30, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​