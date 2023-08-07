Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) has decreased by -9.91 when compared to last closing price of 0.43.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -22.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNH) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) is $1.85, which is $1.46 above the current market price. The public float for GBNH is 18.23M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.22% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GBNH on August 07, 2023 was 860.08K shares.

GBNH’s Market Performance

GBNH stock saw a decrease of -22.38% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -39.20% and a quarterly a decrease of -41.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 34.14% for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.06% for GBNH’s stock, with a -73.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GBNH Trading at -33.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GBNH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 34.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.21%, as shares sank -41.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GBNH fell by -22.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4453. In addition, Greenbrook TMS Inc. saw -79.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GBNH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.60 for the present operating margin

-5.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Greenbrook TMS Inc. stands at -89.32. Equity return is now at value 454.30, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Greenbrook TMS Inc. (GBNH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.