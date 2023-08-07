Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for GLT is at 1.73. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GLT is $9.00, The public float for GLT is 43.24M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.45% of that float. The average trading volume for GLT on August 07, 2023 was 337.56K shares.

GLT) stock’s latest price update

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.32 in comparison to its previous close of 2.65, however, the company has experienced a -27.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GLT’s Market Performance

GLT’s stock has fallen by -27.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.67% and a quarterly drop of -35.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.75% for Glatfelter Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.90% for GLT’s stock, with a -31.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on July 26, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

GLT Trading at -26.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.79%, as shares sank -27.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLT fell by -27.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.26. In addition, Glatfelter Corporation saw -15.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLT starting from Fogarty Kevin Michael, who purchase 33,422 shares at the price of $3.63 back on May 10. After this action, Fogarty Kevin Michael now owns 150,000 shares of Glatfelter Corporation, valued at $121,255 using the latest closing price.

Fogarty Kevin Michael, the Director of Glatfelter Corporation, purchase 38,743 shares at $3.49 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Fogarty Kevin Michael is holding 116,578 shares at $135,368 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.53 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glatfelter Corporation stands at -13.02. The total capital return value is set at 1.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.23. Equity return is now at value -58.00, with -11.70 for asset returns.

Based on Glatfelter Corporation (GLT), the company’s capital structure generated 265.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.66. Total debt to assets is 51.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 249.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.