Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) has decreased by -0.81 when compared to last closing price of 7.40.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -6.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.94.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is $8.40, which is $0.99 above the current market price. The public float for GENI is 116.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.43% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GENI on August 07, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

GENI’s Market Performance

The stock of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has seen a -6.38% decrease in the past week, with a -1.87% drop in the past month, and a 82.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for GENI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.50% for GENI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 45.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GENI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GENI stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for GENI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GENI in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on May 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GENI Trading at 10.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GENI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.66%, as shares sank -1.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GENI fell by -6.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.60. In addition, Genius Sports Limited saw 105.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GENI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.91 for the present operating margin

+0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Genius Sports Limited stands at -53.26. The total capital return value is set at -24.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.09. Equity return is now at value -28.00, with -21.90 for asset returns.

Based on Genius Sports Limited (GENI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.55. Total debt to assets is 2.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.