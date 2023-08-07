Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.78 compared to its previous closing price of 3.77. However, the company has seen a fall of -17.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/22/22 that Chinese Tutoring Companies Take Big Financial Hit Amid Crackdown

Is It Worth Investing in Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) is above average at 101.15x. The 36-month beta value for GOTU is also noteworthy at -0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GOTU is $35.36, which is $0.49 above than the current price. The public float for GOTU is 252.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume of GOTU on August 07, 2023 was 2.50M shares.

GOTU’s Market Performance

The stock of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has seen a -17.92% decrease in the past week, with a 17.37% rise in the past month, and a 14.25% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.20% for GOTU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.29% for GOTU’s stock, with a 14.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GOTU Trading at 7.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GOTU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +10.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GOTU fell by -17.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +224.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.61. In addition, Gaotu Techedu Inc. saw 45.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GOTU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.73 for the present operating margin

+71.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stands at +0.53. The total capital return value is set at -3.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.41. Equity return is now at value 2.40, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU), the company’s capital structure generated 2.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.60. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.