Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) has increased by 10.35 when compared to last closing price of 0.66.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 45.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FREQ is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for FREQ is $2.36, which is $3.27 above the current price. The public float for FREQ is 32.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FREQ on August 07, 2023 was 1.71M shares.

FREQ’s Market Performance

FREQ stock saw an increase of 45.00% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 107.14% and a quarterly increase of 79.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.86% for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 37.54% for FREQ’s stock, with a -49.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FREQ Trading at 69.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FREQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.02%, as shares surge +98.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +86.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FREQ rose by +45.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5451. In addition, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. saw -81.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FREQ starting from Lucchino David L., who sale 2,679 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Aug 03. After this action, Lucchino David L. now owns 667,342 shares of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,581 using the latest closing price.

Mitrano Richard J., the VP Finance & Operations of Frequency Therapeutics Inc., sale 232 shares at $0.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Mitrano Richard J. is holding 51,272 shares at $130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FREQ

The total capital return value is set at -57.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.56. Equity return is now at value -103.60, with -61.20 for asset returns.

Based on Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ), the company’s capital structure generated 62.07 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.30. Total debt to assets is 35.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.58.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.