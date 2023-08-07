FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) has increased by 13.62 when compared to last closing price of 0.19.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in FOXO Technologies Inc. (AMEX: FOXO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for FOXO is at 1.91. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FOXO is 26.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.16% of that float. The average trading volume for FOXO on August 07, 2023 was 3.34M shares.

FOXO’s Market Performance

FOXO’s stock has seen a 6.75% increase for the week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month and a -43.42% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 36.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.73% for FOXO Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.65% for FOXO’s stock, with a -53.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOXO Trading at -17.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 36.77%, as shares surge +24.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOXO rose by +11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1657. In addition, FOXO Technologies Inc. saw -43.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOXO starting from Dowling Vincent J. Jr, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $0.16 back on Jul 14. After this action, Dowling Vincent J. Jr now owns 4,647,405 shares of FOXO Technologies Inc., valued at $491 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, FOXO Technologies Inc. (FOXO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.