Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.60x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) by analysts is $121.52, which is $15.34 above the current market price. The public float for XOM is 4.00B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of XOM was 15.76M shares.

The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) has increased by 0.28 when compared to last closing price of 107.12. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/02/23 that Exxon’s Getting Into the Lithium Business. It Should Do This Instead.

XOM’s Market Performance

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has seen a 3.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.37% gain in the past month and a 1.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for XOM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.84% for XOM stock, with a simple moving average of -1.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for XOM by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for XOM in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $110 based on the research report published on July 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XOM Trading at 2.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.04%, as shares surge +4.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XOM rose by +3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.67. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw -2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XOM starting from UBBEN JEFFREY W, who purchase 192,000 shares at the price of $106.44 back on Aug 01. After this action, UBBEN JEFFREY W now owns 1,827,000 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $20,437,068 using the latest closing price.

UBBEN JEFFREY W, the Director of Exxon Mobil Corporation, purchase 458,000 shares at $106.93 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that UBBEN JEFFREY W is holding 1,635,000 shares at $48,972,562 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.35 for the present operating margin

+25.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +13.92. Equity return is now at value 26.60, with 14.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.