Examining the Volatility of Kinder Morgan Inc.’s (KMI) Stock

The stock of Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has gone down by -1.20% for the week, with a 2.97% rise in the past month and a 4.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.53% for KMI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.85% for KMI’s stock, with a -1.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Right Now?

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMI is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KMI is $20.36, which is $2.96 above the current price. The public float for KMI is 1.95B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMI on August 07, 2023 was 13.34M shares.

KMI) stock’s latest price update

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI)’s stock price has dropped by -0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 17.46. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/02/23 that The 1% Stock-Buyback Tax Hasn’t Slowed Repurchases. A Proposed 4% Tax Might.

KMI Trading at 1.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +2.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMI fell by -1.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.53. In addition, Kinder Morgan Inc. saw -3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMI starting from Schlosser John W, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $18.09 back on Jul 25. After this action, Schlosser John W now owns 10,719 shares of Kinder Morgan Inc., valued at $27,142 using the latest closing price.

Schlosser John W, the V.P. (President, Terminals) of Kinder Morgan Inc., sale 7,500 shares at $18.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Schlosser John W is holding 12,219 shares at $135,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.63 for the present operating margin

+28.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinder Morgan Inc. stands at +12.96. The total capital return value is set at 6.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.18. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.06. Total debt to assets is 45.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.