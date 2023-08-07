Evaluating the Ups and Downs of MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MIRA) Stock

The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.00% for MIRA’s stock, with a -19.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

MIRA currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of MIRA on August 07, 2023 was 670.68K shares.

MIRA) stock’s latest price update

MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -19.00 in comparison to its previous close of 7.42,

MIRA Trading at -19.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.69% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA fell by -19.00%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -19.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Cappy George, who purchase 157,170 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 02. After this action, Cappy George now owns 2,740,270 shares of MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,100,190 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.