Evaluating the Impact of -9.55 Increase on Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s (CDIO) Stock

The stock of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has gone down by -11.95% for the week, with a -15.68% drop in the past month and a -53.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.12% for CDIO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.41% for CDIO’s stock, with a -55.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CDIO is -2.09. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) is $8.00, which is $7.0 above the current market price. The public float for CDIO is 6.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On August 07, 2023, CDIO’s average trading volume was 196.37K shares.

CDIO) stock’s latest price update

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CDIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.55 compared to its previous closing price of 1.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDIO Trading at -20.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -9.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDIO fell by -11.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1307. In addition, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. saw -6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CDIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-478784.32 for the present operating margin

-1584.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. stands at -490630.00. Equity return is now at value -80.10, with -62.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.