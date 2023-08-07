EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.12x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 25 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) by analysts is $143.67, which is $12.42 above the current market price. The public float for EOG is 582.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of EOG was 3.35M shares.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE: EOG)’s stock price has plunge by -1.44relation to previous closing price of 131.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.69% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/20/23 that EOG Resources Director Mike Kerr Buys Up Stock

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has experienced a -0.69% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.63% rise in the past month, and a 16.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for EOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for EOG’s stock, with a 6.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $130 based on the research report published on June 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EOG Trading at 10.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.49. In addition, EOG Resources Inc. saw 1.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Leitzell Jeffrey R., who sale 2,031 shares at the price of $117.26 back on Jul 07. After this action, Leitzell Jeffrey R. now owns 37,607 shares of EOG Resources Inc., valued at $238,157 using the latest closing price.

Helms Lloyd W Jr, the President & COO of EOG Resources Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $115.87 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Helms Lloyd W Jr is holding 149,689 shares at $579,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.45 for the present operating margin

+54.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources Inc. stands at +26.20. The total capital return value is set at 47.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.24.

Based on EOG Resources Inc. (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 24.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.38. Total debt to assets is 14.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.