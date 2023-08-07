Home  »  Companies   »  Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock Experiences 6.53% ...

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock Experiences 6.53% Monthly Change

In the past week, DNN stock has gone up by 1.54%, with a monthly gain of 6.53% and a quarterly surge of 22.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.06% for DNN’s stock, with a 9.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for DNN is also noteworthy at 1.85.

The public float for DNN is 827.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.77% of that float. The average trading volume of DNN on August 07, 2023 was 3.50M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 1.28, however, the company has experienced a 1.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNN Trading at 7.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares surge +6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2531. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw 13.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value -7.00, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

