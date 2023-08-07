Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Delta Apparel Inc. (AMEX: DLA)’s stock price has gone decline by -14.10 in comparison to its previous close of 8.30, however, the company has experienced a -17.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Delta Apparel Inc. (AMEX: DLA) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) is $10.00, which is $5.87 above the current market price. The public float for DLA is 5.87M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLA on August 07, 2023 was 32.16K shares.

DLA’s Market Performance

The stock of Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) has seen a -17.57% decrease in the past week, with a -30.78% drop in the past month, and a -36.34% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.57% for DLA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -23.55% for DLA’s stock, with a -38.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLA stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for DLA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLA in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $25 based on the research report published on August 01, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

DLA Trading at -28.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.04%, as shares sank -28.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLA fell by -17.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.18. In addition, Delta Apparel Inc. saw -32.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLA starting from Stillwell Jeffery Neil, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $9.47 back on May 19. After this action, Stillwell Jeffery Neil now owns 59,157 shares of Delta Apparel Inc., valued at $28,410 using the latest closing price.

Stillwell Jeffery Neil, the President, Salt Life Group of Delta Apparel Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $9.90 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Stillwell Jeffery Neil is holding 56,157 shares at $29,700 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.06 for the present operating margin

+22.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Delta Apparel Inc. stands at +4.07. The total capital return value is set at 7.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.64. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA), the company’s capital structure generated 121.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.82. Total debt to assets is 42.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.