Datadog Inc.’s (DDOG) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has gone down by -4.15% for the week, with a 10.76% rise in the past month and a 42.61% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.98% for DDOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.97% for DDOG stock, with a simple moving average of 32.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 0.96. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for DDOG is $107.03, which is -$0.4 below the current market price. The public float for DDOG is 272.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.85% of that float. The average trading volume for DDOG on August 07, 2023 was 4.65M shares.

DDOG) stock’s latest price update

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.40 in relation to its previous close of 107.10. However, the company has experienced a -4.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DDOG stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for DDOG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DDOG in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $140 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DDOG Trading at 5.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +9.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG fell by -4.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.17. In addition, Datadog Inc. saw 46.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from OBSTLER DAVID M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $116.34 back on Jul 25. After this action, OBSTLER DAVID M now owns 275,218 shares of Datadog Inc., valued at $1,163,406 using the latest closing price.

De Madre Armelle, the Chief People Officer of Datadog Inc., sale 24,689 shares at $110.12 during a trade that took place back on Jul 14, which means that De Madre Armelle is holding 96,470 shares at $2,718,649 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+79.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc. stands at -2.99. The total capital return value is set at -2.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -6.20, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc. (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.26. Total debt to assets is 27.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 57.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.04.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.