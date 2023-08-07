Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has gone down by -13.11% for the week, with a -29.17% drop in the past month and a 6.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.43% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.29% for CYBN’s stock, with a -11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYBN is $4.48, The public float for CYBN is 151.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBN on August 07, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a -13.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYBN Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4000. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -80.20, with -73.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.