Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has gone down by -13.11% for the week, with a -29.17% drop in the past month and a 6.35% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.43% for CYBN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.29% for CYBN’s stock, with a -11.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CYBN is $4.48, The public float for CYBN is 151.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume for CYBN on August 07, 2023 was 2.42M shares.

CYBN) stock’s latest price update

Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.75 in comparison to its previous close of 0.31, however, the company has experienced a -13.11% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CYBN Trading at -1.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.58%, as shares sank -26.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYBN fell by -13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4000. In addition, Cybin Inc. saw 14.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CYBN

Equity return is now at value -80.20, with -73.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

