CSX Corporation (CSX) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) is 15.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CSX is 1.21. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CSX Corporation (CSX) is $36.31, which is $4.79 above the current market price. The public float for CSX is 2.00B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.83% of that float. On August 07, 2023, CSX’s average trading volume was 12.13M shares.

CSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) has decreased by -4.22 when compared to last closing price of 32.91. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.75% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/21/23 that A Trucker’s Stock Is Up, a Railroad Stock Is Down. They Delivered the Same Message.

CSX’s Market Performance

CSX Corporation (CSX) has experienced a -6.75% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.80% drop in the past month, and a 0.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for CSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.41% for CSX stock, with a simple moving average of 0.74% for the last 200 days.

CSX Trading at -4.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSX fell by -6.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.23. In addition, CSX Corporation saw 1.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.35 for the present operating margin

+38.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +28.05. The total capital return value is set at 18.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.63. Equity return is now at value 32.80, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 147.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.59. Total debt to assets is 43.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CSX Corporation (CSX) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.