Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) Stock Experiences -52.16% Monthly Change

In the past week, CRKN stock has gone down by -20.71%, with a monthly decline of -52.16% and a quarterly plunge of -55.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.43% for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.15% for CRKN’s stock, with a -69.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CRKN is also noteworthy at 0.86. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRKN is $1.50, The public float for CRKN is 81.13M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.48% of that float. The average trading volume of CRKN on August 07, 2023 was 9.06M shares.

CRKN) stock’s latest price update

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ: CRKN)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.80 in comparison to its previous close of 0.06, however, the company has experienced a -20.71% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRKN Trading at -53.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRKN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.79%, as shares sank -52.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -64.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRKN fell by -20.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0787. In addition, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. saw -70.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRKN

Equity return is now at value -354.80, with -129.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.