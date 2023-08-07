Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CREX is 3.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CREX is $7.25, which is $4.12 above the current price. The public float for CREX is 5.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CREX on August 07, 2023 was 36.10K shares.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ: CREX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -12.81 compared to its previous closing price of 3.59. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CREX’s Market Performance

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has seen a -19.74% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.39% gain in the past month and a 20.38% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for CREX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.75% for CREX’s stock, with a 35.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CREX Trading at 2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CREX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.96%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CREX fell by -19.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.40. In addition, Creative Realities Inc. saw 79.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CREX starting from MILLS RICHARD C, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $0.64 back on Aug 23. After this action, MILLS RICHARD C now owns 743,134 shares of Creative Realities Inc., valued at $9,570 using the latest closing price.

MILLS RICHARD C, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Creative Realities Inc., purchase 25,875 shares at $0.62 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that MILLS RICHARD C is holding 728,134 shares at $16,017 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CREX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.36 for the present operating margin

+34.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Creative Realities Inc. stands at +4.33. Equity return is now at value 7.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.