Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.73. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) is $83.74, which is $3.74 above the current market price. The public float for COIN is 179.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COIN on August 07, 2023 was 15.92M shares.

COIN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN) has decreased by -3.79 when compared to last closing price of 90.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/04/23 that Stablecoins Offering Less Stability for Coinbase

COIN’s Market Performance

Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has seen a -7.86% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 11.79% gain in the past month and a 77.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.43% for COIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.40% for COIN’s stock, with a 43.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COIN stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for COIN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COIN in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $140 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COIN Trading at 15.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.24%, as shares surge +10.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COIN fell by -7.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $96.80. In addition, Coinbase Global Inc. saw 146.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COIN starting from Armstrong Brian, who sale 29,725 shares at the price of $92.20 back on Aug 01. After this action, Armstrong Brian now owns 0 shares of Coinbase Global Inc., valued at $2,740,709 using the latest closing price.

Armstrong Brian, the Chairman and CEO of Coinbase Global Inc., sale 59,460 shares at $105.69 during a trade that took place back on Jul 18, which means that Armstrong Brian is holding 0 shares at $6,284,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-61.02 for the present operating margin

+80.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coinbase Global Inc. stands at -82.18. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.03. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN), the company’s capital structure generated 64.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.20. Total debt to assets is 3.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 62.98. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Coinbase Global Inc. (COIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.