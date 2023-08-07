Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD)’s stock price has gone decline by -10.48 in comparison to its previous close of 45.12, however, the company has experienced a -12.54% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Clearfield Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) is 10.59x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CLFD is 1.33. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) is $48.75, which is $8.36 above the current market price. The public float for CLFD is 12.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.35% of that float. On August 07, 2023, CLFD’s average trading volume was 301.64K shares.

CLFD’s Market Performance

CLFD’s stock has seen a -12.54% decrease for the week, with a -12.46% drop in the past month and a -4.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.50% for Clearfield Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.43% for CLFD’s stock, with a -39.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLFD stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for CLFD by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for CLFD in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $45 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CLFD Trading at -11.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, as shares sank -13.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLFD fell by -12.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.88. In addition, Clearfield Inc. saw -57.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLFD starting from HAYSSEN CHARLES N, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $60.50 back on Feb 13. After this action, HAYSSEN CHARLES N now owns 136,847 shares of Clearfield Inc., valued at $181,500 using the latest closing price.

ROTH RONALD G, the Chairman of the Board of Clearfield Inc., purchase 3,100 shares at $64.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that ROTH RONALD G is holding 1,254,783 shares at $198,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.15 for the present operating margin

+41.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Clearfield Inc. stands at +18.22. The total capital return value is set at 44.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.00. Equity return is now at value 24.10, with 19.10 for asset returns.

Based on Clearfield Inc. (CLFD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.98. Total debt to assets is 16.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.