Citigroup Inc. (C) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Citigroup Inc. (C) by analysts is $55.44, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for C is 1.94B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. On August 07, 2023, the average trading volume of C was 15.62M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

C) stock’s latest price update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.08 in relation to its previous close of 46.21. However, the company has experienced a -3.59% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/14/23 that Americans Are Borrowing Again, Which Is Great News for Big Lenders

C’s Market Performance

C’s stock has fallen by -3.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.73% and a quarterly rise of 1.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.19% for Citigroup Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.62% for C’s stock, with a -3.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of C

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for C stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for C by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for C in the upcoming period, according to Odeon is $50.51 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

C Trading at -2.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought C to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, C fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.94. In addition, Citigroup Inc. saw 1.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at C starting from Turek Zdenek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $49.87 back on Apr 18. After this action, Turek Zdenek now owns 155,979 shares of Citigroup Inc., valued at $598,440 using the latest closing price.

Wechter Sara, the Head of Human Resources of Citigroup Inc., sale 2,950 shares at $50.77 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Wechter Sara is holding 82,779 shares at $149,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for C

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.00 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Citigroup Inc. stands at +14.73. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Citigroup Inc. (C) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.