Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN) is above average at 7.76x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) is $23.00, which is $1.97 above the current market price. The public float for CTRN is 7.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.84% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CTRN on August 07, 2023 was 147.63K shares.

Citi Trends Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRN)’s stock price has gone rise by 8.85 in comparison to its previous close of 19.32, however, the company has experienced a 11.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CTRN’s Market Performance

CTRN’s stock has risen by 11.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 23.42% and a quarterly rise of 33.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.32% for Citi Trends Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.95% for CTRN’s stock, with a -6.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTRN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTRN stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for CTRN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTRN in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $21 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CTRN Trading at 20.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTRN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +23.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTRN rose by +11.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.66. In addition, Citi Trends Inc. saw -20.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CTRN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.41 for the present operating margin

+36.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Citi Trends Inc. stands at +7.41. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.